Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a jibe at Congress President Rahul Gandhi by stating that the Rajasthan Assembly elections are a fight between the “naamdar [dynast] and the kaamdar [worker]”. He was addressing a rally in Rajasthan’s Nagaur ahead of the state Assembly elections scheduled for December 7.

Modi said his government was influenced by social reformers like Jyotiba Phule and BR Ambedar and worked on the principle of inclusive governance. “In this land known for its bravery and hard work, a worker is fighting against a dynast,” Modi said. “I am just like you. You were not born with a golden spoon in your mouth, nor was I.”

Modi and the BJP have repeatedly derided Gandhi, who represents the fourth generation of the Nehru-Gandhi family in electoral politics post-Independence, for being an heir to his family’s legacy. The prime minister had described the Congress president as the “shahzada”, or prince, during the 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign.

The prime minister asked the public to re-elect the Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. “We are not seeking votes for our grandsons or granddaughters but for your welfare and to help fulfil your dreams,” he said.

Modi claimed that the BJP government had addressed the water scarcity problem in the state by incorporating irrigation facilities across 1.5 lakh hectares.