Independent record label Azadi Records on Wednesday announced that they have withdrawn their participation in the annual music festival NH7 Weekender in Pune following allegations against the festival’s organisers – Only Much Louder or OML.

The record label said a majority of the six acts that were scheduled to perform in Pune voted in favour of withdrawing from the festival. “As a label, we recognise the importance of speaking up against the prevalent culture of sexual harassment and assault in the music industry and society at large,” Azadi Records said in a Facebook post. “Sexual harassment and assault have no place in our society, and we will continue to speak up in support of the women and men who help highlight these issues.”

Only Much Louder is yet to issue a statement on the record label withdrawing from the festival.

Only Much Louder is an entertainment company that runs comedy and independent music shows. According to a report published in the November 1 issue of The Caravan, the company had faced backlash after a woman who interned at OML in 2014 accused comedian Utsav Chakravarty of sexually harassing her during the #MeToo wave last month. The woman said that she notified the company since she had met Chakravarty at an OML event, but no action was taken against him.

In 2013, another OML employee had accused Gaurav Dewani, who headed sales at OML, of molesting her and forced himself on her despite verbal refusal. The woman said she had informed the company’s senior management about the incident, but nothing was done on the grounds that the assault took place outside of work.

The woman said she had been discouraged from pursuing action even as several people at the company told her “she was making a big deal” out of nothing. Soon after the woman’s complaint, the company formed an Internal Complaints Committee. A report submitted by the committee recommended that Dewani be given a “final and strict warning” and should be made to pay any medical costs the complainant may have incurred.

The company responded to the allegations in The Caravan, saying that it picked certain incidents to “paint a biased, one-sided picture”.