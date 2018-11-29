An Air India aircraft with 179 passengers on board hit a building at Stockholm’s Arlanda airport on Wednesday, AFP reported. However, no one was injured.

The aircraft, which originated in New Delhi, struck the building in Sweden’s capital with its wingtip as it taxied to the gate. “The 179 passengers could disembark from the plane on a mobile staircase and thereafter enter the terminal,” unidentified police officers said in a statement.

The accident took place at 5:45 pm local time (10 pm Indian Standard Time) around 50 metres from the main terminal for international flights, the police said. The cause of the accident is not yet known.

28 november 17.45, Varningslarm/haveri, Sigtuna Ett passagerarflygplan krockade med sin vänstra vingspets i en byggnad 50 meter från Terminal 5 på Arlanda. https://t.co/UFGT6a9ktL — Polisen Stockholm (@polisen_sthlm) November 28, 2018

“The plane came from New Delhi,” Robert Pletzin, a spokesperson for Swedish airport operator Swedavia told the TT News Agency according to The Local Sweden. “We can’t say exactly what happened. We are looking into it.”

A witness told The Local Sweden that the accident caused complete chaos at the airport. “It was filled with police cars, firetrucks, you name it,” the unidentified witness said.