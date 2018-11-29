The Maharashtra Assembly on Thursday passed a bill seeking 16% reservation for the Maratha community in jobs and education under socially and educationally backward category, PTI reported.

“We have completed a due procedure for Maratha reservation report and we are bringing a bill today,” ANI had quoted Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as saying earlier in the afternoon. “But for Dhangar [shepherd community] reservation, we have not completed the report, a sub committee is appointed and soon a report and ATR will be tabled in this House.”

On Tuesday, Fadnavis had said the quota for the Maratha community will be independent of the existing 52% reservation system in the state. On November 15, the State Backward Class Commission had submitted its report to the government recommending reservation for the Marathas, who comprise about 30% of the state’s population. The panel had said they are socially and economically backward.

Fadnavis had also said that the government was studying a report of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences on reservations for the Dhangar community.