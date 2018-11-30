The government has relaxed with immediate effect height norms in a few categories for male candidates from the northeastern region applying for the posts of constables and sub-inspectors in central paramilitary forces, PTI reported on Thursday.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the decision has been taken to maintain uniformity in height regulations of male Gorkhas and male Scheduled Tribes candidates from the North East. The new norms will apply to personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force, Sashastra Seema Bal, Central Industrial Security Force, Indo Tibetan Border Police, and Assam Rifles.

The new regulations will lead to a higher number of Gorkhas and youth from the North East being drafted into the central paramilitary forces, said Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju.

Ministry of Home Affairs has taken a historic decision to remove discrimination in height norms for the STs of North-East India & Gorkhas for recruitment in Central Armed Forces. With this relaxation, large numbers of youths from North-East & Gorkhas will be recruited in CAPFs. pic.twitter.com/T0Ry8hSEpF — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 29, 2018

The existing height criterion for sub-inspectors in the central armed forces is 165 cm and that for constables is 162.5 cm. As per new regulations, the height of male Scheduled Tribes candidates from the North East for recruitment as constables and assistant sub-inspectors should be 157 cm, and that of male Gorkha candidates from the North East applying for the posts of sub-inspector should also be 157 cm.