A special court in Delhi convicted former Coal Secretary HC Gupta, four other people and a private firm for alleged irregularities in the allocation of coal blocks in West Bengal, ANI reported.

Gupta was held guilty of corruption and criminal conspiracy in the coal allocation scam, PTI reported. Special CBI Judge Bharat Parashar also convicted private firm Vikash Metals and Power Limited, its managing director Vikash Patni, authorised signatory Anand Mallick, former joint secretary in Ministry of Coal KS Kropha and a former director in the ministry, KC Samria, in the case.

The case relates to the alleged irregularities in allocation of Moira and Madhujore (North and South) coal blocks in West Bengal to Vikash Metals and Power Limited. The Central Bureau of Investigation had registered an FIR in the case in December. The court will decide the quantum of punishment on December 3.

Gupta was the chairperson of a screening committee responsible for coal block allocations between 2006 and 2008 under the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance’s rule.

In May 2017, a special court had sentenced Gupta, Kropha and bureaucrat KC Samaria to two years in prison in connection with another case in the scam.

The scandal had emerged after the Comptroller and Auditor General found discrepancies in government allocations of coalfields during former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s term that had led to a loss of around Rs 1.86 lakh crore to the national exchequer. Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, Hindalco, Essar Power, Tata Steel and Tata Power were among the 25 companies named as beneficiaries in the CAG report. Gupta was booked in eight cases, according to NDTV.