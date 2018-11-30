Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat said on Friday that Pakistan would have to become a secular state if it wishes to “stay together” with India. His comments came after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that India and Pakistan can stay together like France and Germany.

“For this idea of countries coming together, Pakistan will have to look at their own internal situation,” Rawat said at the passing out parade of the 135th course of National Defence Academy in Pune, The Indian Express reported. “Pakistan has made itself into an Islamic State. If they have to stay together with India, they will have to become a secular state. We are a secular state. How can we stay together, when they say they are an Islamic State and there is no role for anyone else.”

Rawat also dismissed Khan’s statement that if India takes one step towards peace, Pakistan will take two. “India has taken the first step several times,” he said. “At least show us one step from your side. Terrorism is growing in your country. At least show us some action from your side against terrorism.”

Khan made the comments on Thursday while laying the foundation stone of the Kartarpur corridor project, which will allow Sikh pilgrims to reach the Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Narowal district of Pakistan. He added that it was not in Pakistan’s interest to allow its soil to be used for terrorism, and hoped he could have a meeting with his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, soon.