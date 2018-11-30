The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to yoga guru Ramdev on a petition filed by a publisher challenging a Delhi High Court order restraining the sale and publication of a book on his life, PTI reported.

Godman to Tycoon: The Untold Story of Baba Ramdev was published by Juggernaut Books on July 29, 2017, but a civil court in Delhi restrained its publication and sale six days later. Another local court lifted the ban in April, but Ramdev then moved the Delhi High Court, which, in an interim order in May, reinstated the ban. The publisher moved the Supreme Court, which asked the High Court to decide on the plea.

On September 29, the High Court had restrained the publication and sale of the book, saying that certain portions of the book were defamatory to him. Ramdev had filed a plea in the High Court saying the book harmed his economic interests and reputation.

The publisher then approached the Supreme Court challenging the High Court’s judgement. The top court has listed the matter for further hearing in the first week of February.

The book, written by Priyanka Pathak-Narain, investigates the past of the yoga guru and businessman, whose business interests currently include the Patanjali Group and had earlier included the Astha TV channel. Among other subjects, it also follows the trail of the deaths and disappearance of people closely connected with Ramdev.

The Delhi High Court had also ordered the deletion of references to the disappearance of Swami Shankar Dev and the murder of the Swami Yogananda, stating that there was no evidence to support Ramdev’s connection to the two matters.