The Ministry of Defence approved the procurement of military equipment worth about Rs 3,000 crore, including the BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles for two stealth frigates of the Navy and armoured recovery vehicles for the Army’s main battle tank, PTI reported.

The approval was given during a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council, chaired by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Two stealth frigates to be built in Russia, which India has decided to procure, will be equipped with the supersonic BrahMos missiles.

“The indigenously designed BrahMos missile is a tested and proven supersonic cruise missile and will form the primary weapon on-board these ships,” an unidentified official told PTI.

India will also procure Armoured Recovery Vehicles for the Indian Army’s main battle tank, Arjun. The vehicles have been designed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation and will be produced by public sector company BEML.