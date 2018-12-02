Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India will host the G20 summit in 2022, the year the nation marks its 75th Independence day. Modi made the announcement at the closing ceremony of the G20 summit in Argentina.

The prime minister thanked Italy, which was scheduled to host the summit in 2022, for allowing India to play host instead. “In that special year, India looks forward to welcoming the world to the G-20 Summit!” Modi tweeted. “Come to India, the world’s fastest growing large economy! Know India’s rich history and diversity, and experience the warm Indian hospitality.”

The summits members comprise Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, the European Union, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The member nations, in their closing statement expressed their solidarity to reform the World Trade Organization, Reuters reported. The United Nations reiterated its stance to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord, while the remainder 19 signatories vowed to implement the agreement.

The Hindu Businessline had earlier reported that India had declined hosting the G20 summit in 2019 as the General Elections are to be held the same year.