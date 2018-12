At least one person was killed and 19 others injured in a fire that engulfed a high-rise building near the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai on Sunday, PTI reported.

The Fire and Emergency Services Department said they received a call about the fire on the third floor of the 18-storey Samrat Ashok Building on Keshavrav Khade Marg at 2.52 am. Personnel began rescue operations by 3 am and doused it by 6 am, an official said.

The official suspected that the fire may have started due to a short-circuit in the electrical wiring inside a duct on the third floor, which then spread to other floors.

β€œAt least 96 residents were stranded in their flats due to the fire and smoke,” the official said. β€œA rescue operation was launched by the Fire Brigade at 3 am and 50 people from the upper floors were brought down using the staircase. Four others were saved using special devices.”

The rescued people were taken to a hospital because they had inhaled smoke, the official said, adding that 77 residents were sent home after treatment while 19 people are still admitted.

The deceased was identified as 70-year-old Laxmi Danji. Seventeen of the the injured are being treated at Nair Hospital and two are undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit at Bhatia Hospital.