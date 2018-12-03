Security forces and suspected militants engaged in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian on Monday morning, the police said. The incident occurred during a cordon and search operation launched by security personnel in the Sangran Imam Sahib area around 3 am, the Greater Kashmir reported.

The local administration has suspended internet services in the area.

A search operation is underway to trace two suspected militants, who are believed to be trapped in the area, an unidentified official told ANI.

More details are awaited.