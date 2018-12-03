Benchmark indices advanced on Monday following positive cues from global markets after the United States and China agreed to halt new trade tariffs for 90 days for talks, Mint reported.

The US agreed not to raise tariffs on $200 billion (Rs 14 lakh crore) worth of Chinese goods from 10% to 25% on January 1, while China agreed to buy a “very substantial” amount of agricultural, industrial and energy products, BBC reported.

The BSE Sensex, which opened 200 points higher than Friday’s close, was trading 166.57 points higher at 36,360.87 at 10.30 am. The National Stock Exchange Nifty 50 was trading 41.80 points higher at 10,918.15.

Metal, realty and FMCG stocks were the biggest gainers in the early session. Vedanta, Tata Steel, Coal India, Hindustan Lever, and Tata Motors were the top gainers on Sensex, while stocks of India Bulls Housing Finance, Vedanta, Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel and Hindustan Lever performed well on Nifty.

Shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals crashed on both indices after reports that markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India was likely to reopen an insider trading case against the company, PTI reported. A whistleblower has reportedly approached the market regulator with a document alleging financial irregularities by the company, its promoter Dilip Shanghvi and others.

Hero Motorcorp, Reliance, Larsen & Toubro, and Bajaj Auto were the other top losers on Sensex, while stocks of Hindustan Petroleum, UPL, Indian Oil and Hero Motorcorp performed poorly on Nifty.

The rupee opened at 69.87 against a dollar and depreciated by 50 paise to 70.08 in early trade on Monday as the dollar strengthened against some currencies overseas. The rupee was trading at 69.65 against a dollar at 10.41 am. The currency had strengthened by 27 paise to close at a four-month high of 69.58 against the dollar on Friday.

Asian markets too surged on Monday after the US and China agreed to suspend tariffs. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 2.68%, Japan’s Nikkei gained 1.30% and Shanghai Composite Index was higher by 2.91% in early trade.