The Gujarat Police arrested four people, including a sub-inspector and two Bharatiya Janata Party workers, on Monday for their alleged role in leaking the question paper of the police constable recruitment exam, ANI reported.

The arrest came a day after the Lokrakshak Recruitment Board – which conducts the exam – cancelled the test hours before it was scheduled after receiving inputs about the leak, The Times of India reported.

Gandhinagar Superintendent of Police Mayur Chavda said police officer PV Patel, BJP workers Mukesh Chaudhary and Manhar Patel and private hotel rector Rupal Sharma have been arrested, ANI reported. Yashpal Sinh Solanki, a sanitary inspector in Vadodara Municipal Corporation and the main accused in the case, is absconding, Chavda added.

Soon after the news of the leak surfaced, Gujarat BJP President Jitu Vaghani announced the suspension of Chaudhary and Manhar Patel. Chaudhary was a taluka panchayat member in Banaskantha district’s Vadgam and Patel was a senior party worker in Arvalli district, The Hindu reported.

Chavda told The Indian Express that Solanki got the question papers when he was in Delhi between November 29 and November 30. “He took a flight to Vadodara on December 1,” the police official added.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani ordered an investigation and asked the Home department to take immediate action. The Congress demanded a Special Investigation Team inquiry under the supervision of a sitting High Court judge. The Opposition party claimed that the “people of the ruling party” are responsible for the leak.

The Lok Rakshak Dal said 8.75 lakh candidates were set to appear for the exam.