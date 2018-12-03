A police inspector was killed in a clash with a mob in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district on Monday, ANI quoted District Magistrate Anuj Jha as saying. The inspector was identified as Subodh Singh.

The clash took place in Sreporana village after residents allegedly discovered the carcass of a cow in a field, Navbharat Times reported, while ANI reported that the villagers were protesting against illegal slaughterhouses in the area.

Angry villagers then blocked a road and fought with the police, who fired in the air in an attempt to disperse the crowd. The mob attacked a police station and set it on fire after a youth was injured in the firing. The protestors also set a police jeep ablaze. Four police personnel were also injured in the incident, Amar Ujala reported.

The additional director general of Meerut is at the spot and police presence in the area has been increased, reports said.