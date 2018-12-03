A court in Delhi on Monday discharged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and six others in a case of alleged rioting in front of the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s house in 2012, PTI reported.

Kejriwal and others held a demonstration on August 26, 2012, against the coal scam in front of Singh’s home. The prosecution alleged that to quell the protests, authorities had used water cannons, following which the protestors became violent.

Police said several rounds of tear gas were fired. During the protests, the police were also attacked with flag sticks, PTI reported.

Kejriwal and others – Ghan Shyam, Ranjit Bisht, Mahesh, Amit Kumar Singh, Deepak Chhabra and Gautam Kumar Singh – were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including those for rioting.