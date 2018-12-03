The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday filed a chargesheet against Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Kumar Jain, his wife and few of his associates in a disproportionate assets case, PTI reported.

The move comes days after the Ministry of Home Affairs granted sanction to the CBI to prosecute Jain. The CBI had registered a case against the minister, his wife Poonam Jain and his alleged associates Ajeet Prasad Jain, Vaibhav Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain and Ankush Jain on August 24, 2017.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was pushing the case against Jain for attempting to regularise unauthorised colonies in Delhi. There are around 1,700 unauthorised colonies in the national Capital.

The investigating agency has accused Jain of buying land in the name of his firms in the last five years and “laundering black money” worth several crores. The agency’s first information report has named Prayas Info Solutions, Akinchan Developers, Managalyatan Projects and Indo Metal Impex Pvt Limited.

“Investigation has revealed that Prayas, Mangalayatan and Akichan received Rs 1.53 crore as accommodation entries from Kolkata-based shell companies,” Mint quoted the agency as saying. The CBI said the accused accumulated disproportionate assets worth Rs 1.47 crore.

Jain has also accused the Narendra Modi government of using the case to stop his efforts to regularise the unauthorised colonies. “Even if they file 100 cases against me, I will not be cowed down,” he said on Friday. “They [Centre] are saying Jain will become richer by regularising these colonies. This is laughable and beyond comprehension.”