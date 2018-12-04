The Telangana Police arrested Congress Working President and legislator Revanth Reddy from his home in Kodangal in Vikarabad district early on Tuesday ahead of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s election rally in the area, reported The News Minute. The state is set to go to the polls on Friday.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Jitender told The Times of India that Reddy was taken into preventive custody as he had “given a call to obstruct” Rao’s public meeting in Kosgi. “Revanth’s arrest decision was taken in view of maintaining law and order,” Jitender added. “He was shifted to a safe place. We are not disclosing the location as his followers may create trouble. He will be released after the CM’s meeting.”

Reddy’s brothers, gunmen and the watchman of his home were also taken into custody, according to the Hindustan Times.

“This is highly undemocratic,” said the Congress leader’s wife Geetha Reddy. “He [Reddy] has only asked the people to question the government for neglecting the constituency by the TRS government in the last four years and not implementing the promises.” She urged Reddy’s supporters not to indulge in violence.

The police arrested Revanth Reddy after local leaders of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi lodged a complaint with state Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar and Director General of Police Mahendar Reddy, accusing the Congress leader of instigating people to create law and order problems during the chief minister’s meeting.

In a letter, the poll panel asked the director general of police “to take all necessary measures” to ensure that the meeting is not disrupted. Prohibitory orders also in place in the area.