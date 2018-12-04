Jet Airways on Monday said it will stop providing complimentary meals to most economy-class passengers in domestic flights from January. Passengers will instead have the option to buy meals on board, the airline said in a statement. The move will come into effect for those booking tickets from December 21 for travel on or after January 7, 2019.

The economy class of Jet Airways offers five categories of domestic fares with varying levels of benefits. The airline currently gives complimentary meals in three of the five categories, but will retain the benefit only in one category when the change comes into effect. Passengers on international flights will continue to get free meals.

The move reflects the “fast-evolving nature of Indian aviation, where an increasing number of guests want the freedom and flexibility to make their own travel choices”, Jet Airways said.

The move comes as India’s oldest private airline struggles to stay afloat. Jet Airways reported a loss of Rs 1,326 crore in the first quarter of 2018-’19, deciding to incorporate cost-cutting measures, debt reduction and funding options as part of its turnaround plan.

The airline was forced to cancel at least 14 flights on Sunday after some pilots reported sick over the non-payment of dues, PTI reported. The carrier has partially paid its staff for September, with the full salaries of October and November also reportedly remaining unpaid.

An unidentified official told PTI that the pilots had called in sick to protest against the non-payment of salaries and the indifferent attitude of the National Aviator’s Guild, which is the airline pilots’ union, in raising the matter with the management.

However, the airline in a statement on Monday said the flights were cancelled due to an “unforeseen operational circumstance, and not pilot non-cooperation”. It said that the management was in contact with its staff to resolve ongoing issues, including the disbursement of salaries. “As stated earlier, Jet Airways is committed to meet its obligations and has been progressively addressing this issue with the employees,” the airline said.

In August, the carrier had reportedly asked its employees to take a pay cut of up to 25%, but the National Aviator’s Guild urged them not to accept the decision.