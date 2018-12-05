The Uttarakhand Police on Tuesday arrested a primary schoolteacher for allegedly molesting a nine-year-old student in Nainital district’s Bhimtal town, the Hindustan Times reported. Senior Sub-Inspector JS Sandhu on Wednesday said that the accused has been identified as Ravi Choudhary.

As per preliminary investigation, Choudhary had allegedly molested another girl on the pretext of taking extra classes for her, said Sandhu.

The incident took place in a government primary school in a village near Bhimtal. “He [Choudhary] was teaching in the school for the last two years,” Sandhu told the Hindustan Times. “He had been molesting the victim since the last few months but the incident came to light only when her parents confronted him in school on Tuesday.”

Sandhu said the teacher tried to settle the matter after being questioned by the girl’s parents. “After receiving information, the police soon reached the spot and arrested Choudhary after the victim and her family members narrated the ordeal,” he said.

The girl accused Choudhary of taking photographs of the act on his mobile phone and said he warned them against informing their family members, said Sandhu. “However, no such photographs were found from his mobile phone on checking it,” he added. “The other victim has not come forward and a case against him was registered on the complaint of the lone girl who came forward.”

The police also found that Choudhary allegedly molested a few other girls in another government primary school where he taught earlier, said Sandhu.

Nainitial district education officer (elementary education) Gopal Swaroop said that an investigation will also be ordered into the school headmaster, who allegedly did not take action against Choudhary despite being informed of the harassment. “If she was aware of the teacher’s actions, she could have at least informed us but she didn’t,” Swaroop said, according to the newspaper. “Stern action would be taken against her if found guilty.”