A five-member team of investigators from France will interrogate an alleged operative of the Islamic State terrorist organisation on Wednesday in a Kerala jail, The New Indian Express reported. The police will question Subahani Haja Moideen in connection with the 2015 terror attacks in Paris.

The French capital was struck by three coordinated terror attacks on November 13, 2015. The attackers killed 130 people, and over 400 were injured. The Islamic State had claimed responsibility for it.

The National Investigation Agency will facilitate the interrogation at the Viyyur Central Jail, according to Mathrubhumi. The Kerala intelligence chief said the state police were not involved in this operation. “Moideen is understood to have been laterally involved with the accused in the Paris attack,” Additional Director General of Police, Intelligence, TK Vinod Kumar, said. “May be the French team is here to get more details.

Moideen was arrested in October 2016 for allegedly plotting terror attacks in

several districts of Kerala. According to the National Investigation Agency,

Moideen received armed training with the other Paris attacks planners.

Moideen had reportedly told the NIA that he had fought for the terrorist group in Iraq in 2015 but had decided to return to India after a friend was killed. However, he alleged he had been lodged at a jail until he promised to work for the group in India.