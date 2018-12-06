Indian markets declined sharply on Thursday morning, dragged by oil and metal stocks and negative cues from global markets. The BSE Sensex was trading 359.99 points (1%) down at 35,524.42 at 10.35 am. The National Stock Exchange Nifty was at 10,657, 125.90 points (or 1.17%) below Wednesday’s close.

The Indian rupee also declined against the dollar on Thursday. At 10.37 am, it was trading 58 paise down at 71.04 against the dollar.

The top losers on the Sensex in the early morning session on Thursday were Maruti Suzuki, Vedanta, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, ICICI Bank and Tata Motors. On the Nifty, the stocks that declined the most were Tech Mahindra, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vedanta, Maruti Suzuki and Hindalco.

Sun Pharmaceuticals and Power Grid Corporation were the biggest gainers on both indices.

Some other major Asian markets also suffered heavy losses on Thursday. The Hong Kong Hang Seng was trading nearly 697 points down at 10.38 am. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was over 561 points down, and the Taiwan index had declined over 235 points.