India’s carbon emissions are projected to rise by as much as 6.3% in 2018, according to researchers at the University of East Anglia and the Global Carbon Project. Global carbon emissions are projected to rise by 2.7%.

“A projected rise [of global emissions] of more than 2% has been driven by a solid growth in coal use for the second year in a row, and sustained growth in oil and gas use,” said a statement issued by the university on Wednesday. The data for 2018 was published in journals the same day.

India is among the top 10 carbon emitters in 2018, along with China, the United States, and the European Union. India’s emissions account for 7% of the global total and are projected to rise as the “economy booms”. The statement said wind and solar energy are growing fast, but from a low base.

China’s carbon emissions account for 27% of the global total and has grown an estimated 4.7% in 2018. The US accounts for 15% and is projected to grow by 2.5% this year “after several years in decline”. The European Union as a whole accounts for 10% of global emissions and a small decline of around -0.7% is projected.

Carbon dioxide emissions have risen for a second year in a row after three years of little growth from 2014 to 2016. In 2017, carbon emissions grew by 1.6%.

Lead researcher Corinne Le Quéré, professor of Climate Change Science and Policy at the university, said emissions need to peak and rapidly decrease in order to address climate change. “With this year’s growth in emissions, it looks like the peak is not yet in sight,” he said. “This year we have seen how climate change can already amplify the impacts of heatwaves worldwide. The California wildfires are just a snapshot of the growing impacts we face if we don’t drive emissions down rapidly.”

Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan had on Monday expressed confidence that India would achieve all its targets to tackle climate change ahead of the deadlines it had set for itself. He was speaking at the 24th United Nations Climate Change Conference in Katowice, Poland.