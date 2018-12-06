A single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court on Thursday denied permission to the Bharatiya Janata Party for a “rath yatra” in the state, ANI reported, and posted the matter for hearing on January 9. BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said the party would challenge the order before a division bench of the court, PTI reported.

The saffron party had moved the High Court on November 30, claiming that the state government and the police have not responded to its applications seeking permission to take out three rallies in the state starting on Friday, reported The Indian Express. The party had asked the court to direct the state to ensure that the “rath yatra” goes off smoothly.

The West Bengal government told the High Court earlier on Thursday that it refused permission for the proposed yatra led by BJP chief Amit Shah as it might cause communal tension, PTI reported. Advocate General Kishore Dutta said Coochbehar’s superintendent of police has denied permission for the rally. BJP’s counsel Anindya Mitra submitted that it was the state government’s duty to maintain law and order.

“In a democratic set up all political parties are at liberty to pursue their programme,” said BJP state unit chief Dilip Ghosh. “The government has no business stopping it,” the Hindustan Times quoted him as saying.

BJP leaders had claimed last week that they will hold their yatra or the “Save Democracy” rally even if the administration denies permission.

Calcutta High Court single bench in its order denies permission to BJP for Rath Yatra. Next hearing on 9 January. — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2018

BJP state chief’s convoy attacked in Coochbehar

Meanwhile, Dilip Ghosh on Thursday alleged that Trinamool Congress workers attacked his convoy in Coochbehar district’s Mathabhanga area on Thursday.

“TMC goons attacked us shamelessly wrecking and breaking our vehicles,” Ghosh tweeted. “Desperation of TMC to stop us [and] yatra by all ruthless means is so evident in their acts of violence.”

Ghosh told The Indian Express that police were present when the attack took place and that BJP workers were injured in the incident.

Trinamool Congress leader Udayan Guha dismissed the allegation. “It was an outcome of a BJP infighting,” Guha added. “They have a grudge against its state leadership.”