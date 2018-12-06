At least three people, including two policemen, were killed in a suicide car bombing in the port city of Chabahar in Iran on Thursday, state news agency IRNA reported. Chabahar is located near Iran’s border with Pakistan. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack that targeted a Sunni-majority area.

Mohammad-Naseh, the chief of the Medical Emergency Center of Iranshahr Faculty of Medical Sciences and Health-Medicare Services, said 28 people were injured.

Rahmdel Bameria, the acting governor of Chabahar, said the bomber detonated the explosive after stopping at the police headquarters in the city, Reuters reported. The state TV channel broadcast images of smoke rising from the city and said there were reports of gunfire as well.

The IRNA news agency cited reports on social networks that blamed the Ansar al-Forghan group for the explosion.

Chabahar is a free trade zone and houses a port complex developed by India. India has invested $500 million (approximately Rs 3,600 crore at current exchange rate) in the Chabahar project, which will connect the country with Afghanistan and Central Asia, bypassing Pakistan. The first phase of the strategically located project was inaugurated in December 2017.