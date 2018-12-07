Uttarakhand: Ganga activist has gone missing from Dehradun hospital, say reports
Gopal Das, who has been fasting since June 24, went missing on Wednesday night.
An activist fasting since June 24 to demand conservation of the Ganga has reportedly been missing since the beginning of this week, reports said. Gopal Das has been fasting to highlight mining in the Ganga riverbed at Uttarakhand’s Triveni and Bag ghats.
He was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi on Tuesday and admitted to the Doon Hospital in Dehradun, The Indian Express reported on Friday. Both the hospital and the Dehradun Police have not named who admitted Das to Doon Hospital.
“He was admitted here on the intervening night of December 4-5 by an individual who claimed to be Das’s associate,” Doon Hospital’s Chief Medical Superintendent KK Tamta said on Thursday. “However, he left the hospital yesterday [Wednesday] night and by 8.30 pm I was informed by the hospital staff he [Das] was missing.”
Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Vijay Kumar said they are conducting an investigation based on a complaint from Das’s father. Several activists have claimed that the activist was taken to Dehradun by someone from AIIMS but the hospitals have claimed he was accompanied by an associate.
A division bench of the Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Delhi Police and AIIMS Delhi to file an affidavit in two weeks, detailing the circumstances around Das’s discharge, including why he was allowed to be transferred to Dehradun.