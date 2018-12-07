An activist fasting since June 24 to demand conservation of the Ganga has reportedly been missing since the beginning of this week, reports said. Gopal Das has been fasting to highlight mining in the Ganga riverbed at Uttarakhand’s Triveni and Bag ghats.

He was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi on Tuesday and admitted to the Doon Hospital in Dehradun, The Indian Express reported on Friday. Both the hospital and the Dehradun Police have not named who admitted Das to Doon Hospital.

“He was admitted here on the intervening night of December 4-5 by an individual who claimed to be Das’s associate,” Doon Hospital’s Chief Medical Superintendent KK Tamta said on Thursday. “However, he left the hospital yesterday [Wednesday] night and by 8.30 pm I was informed by the hospital staff he [Das] was missing.”

Along with father of Sant Gopaldas ji and few more volunteers, I spent the night in the office of medical superintendent,AIIMS but other than evasive answers 4m AIIMS n police, system has failed to find whereabouts of Sant Ji. Is this crusader of Maa Ganga n Gau Mata even alive? pic.twitter.com/uINKKkKthx — Adv. Somnath Bharti (@attorneybharti) December 6, 2018

.@dhruv_rathee Sant Gopaldas is missing from last over 36 hours from AIIMS n all governments n police are clueless.I m sitting here in Medical Superintendent office, AIIMS with father of Sant Ji from 3 pm but there is no shame on Modi govt.Sant Ji was fighting 4 Cows n maa Ganga. https://t.co/TBeBiMpRZR — Adv. Somnath Bharti (@attorneybharti) December 5, 2018

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Vijay Kumar said they are conducting an investigation based on a complaint from Das’s father. Several activists have claimed that the activist was taken to Dehradun by someone from AIIMS but the hospitals have claimed he was accompanied by an associate.

A division bench of the Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Delhi Police and AIIMS Delhi to file an affidavit in two weeks, detailing the circumstances around Das’s discharge, including why he was allowed to be transferred to Dehradun.

Today eve,father of Sant Gopal Das gave complaint of disappearance of Sant Gopal Das from AIIMS.During enquiry,it was found that he was admitted in AIIMS on 6/11/18 from Doon Hospital,Dehradun. As per AIIMS records, it is found that he was discharged from there yesterday. Contd. — DCP South Delhi (@DCPSouthDelhi) December 5, 2018