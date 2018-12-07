Indian markets recovered on Friday because of gains in FMCG, finance and healthcare stocks, as well as the United States Federal Reserve’s decision to stop increasing interest rates, Mint reported. At 10.45 am, the BSE Sensex was trading 207.79 points higher at 35,519.92. The National Stock Exchange Nifty was 41.35 points up at 10,642.50.

Kotak Mahindra was the top gainer on both indices in the early morning session. Other stocks which gained the most on the Sensex were Asian Paints, Infosys, Power Grid Corporation and Mahindra & Mahindra. On the Nifty, these were Zee Entertainment, Asian Paints, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Cipla.

The biggest losers on the Sensex were Yes Bank, Wipro, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank and Coal India. On the Nifty, the five top losers were HCL Technologies, GAIL, Yes Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance and JSW Steel.

The Indian rupee was trading 42 paise higher at 70.48 against the dollar at 10.45 am.