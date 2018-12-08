The commission investigating former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s death has written to the Karnataka Prison Department seeking permission to question her former aide VK Sasikala, reported Hindustan Times on Friday.

The panel has also written to Tamil Nadu Home Secretary Niranjan Mardi to facilitate the meeting. This is the first time the panel led by retired High Court Justice A Arumughaswamy has made such a request.

Sasikala’s role has come under scrutiny since she spent 75 days with the former chief minister, starting from Jayalalithaa’s hospitalisation on September 22, 2016 till her death on December 5, 2016. Sasikala is currently lodged at the Parapana Agrahara prison in Bengaluru after she was convicted in a disproportionate assets case last year.

According to The Times of India, the commission is also expected to examine Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha M Thambidurai and senior AIADMK leader C Ponniyan.

The commission was set up in August 2017 to investigate the circumstances surrounding Jayalalithaa’s death on December 5, 2016 and the treatment that was provided to her in the weeks leading upto it. In October, it was granted a four-month extension. The panel is expected to submit it is report on February 24.