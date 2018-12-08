Polling for the eighth phase of the panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir began at 8 am on Saturday across 2,633 polling stations, reported PTI. Voting will end at 2 pm.

Chief Electoral Officer Shaleen Kabra said 6,306 candidates are in the fray for 331 sarpanch and 2,007 panch seats in Phase 8. Kabra said 43 sarpanch and 681 panch have been elected unopposed in this phase. He said an electorate of 5,15,121 will be voting for sarpanch constituencies and 4,19,775 for panch constituencies.

Kabra said 361 polling stations – 171 in Kashmir division and 190 in Jammu division – have been categorised “hypersensitive” in this phase. Kabra said security arrangements have been made, including deployment of the Central Armed Police Forces.

Meanwhile, the Joint Resistance Leadership, a union of separatist groups comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik, have asked people to observe a complete shutdown in the areas going to polls in the eighth phase, reported Kashmir Reader.

At the end of seven phases of the panchayat polls, the state recorded an overall voter turnout of 73.8%, with 44.4% in the Kashmir division and 83.2% in the Jammu division, Kashmir Reader quoted Kabra as saying. The nine-phased elections began on November 17 and will conclude on December 11.

During the seventh phase of the elections, 75.3% of registered voters exercised their franchise. The highest turnout of 86.7% was recorded in Reasi district of Jammu region. The lowest, 13.1%, was recorded in Budgam district of Kashmir region.