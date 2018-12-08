An Indian Army commander said on Saturday that security forces had killed more than 225 militants in Jammu and Kashmir so far this year, PTI reported. Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh also claimed that initiatives taken by the government and security forces have caused a drop in the number of youth joining militancy over the last two months.

“We have been able to neutralise a large number of terrorists,” Singh told reporters in Kapurthala city of Punjab. “As on date, we have been neutralised more than 225 terrorists. However, couple of days of this year are still balanced [left].”

Singh said locals have been sharing information about militants with the Army, which is a “good sign” that shows a decline in militancy. “It shows frustration on the part of Pakistan to push more and more terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir,” Singh said. “But our resolve is clear that as long as terrorists are moving around they shall not be provided space to carry out activities at their will. They will be acted against and neutralised. We will ensure that peace and stability are maintained.”

The commander accused Pakistan of trying to spread terrorism in India beyond Kashmir. Singh said those militants who cross the Line of Control “will have to face death”.

He also praised the government’s initiative to build the Kartarpur corridor, which will connect Dera Baba Nanak in India’s Gurdaspur district with Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan.