Former Jammu and Kashmir MLA Abid Ansari quit the Peoples Democratic Party on Saturday, claiming that it had “failed the people of the state on all fronts”. “I don’t want to be a part of the lies and deception being perpetuated by the party,” he tweeted.

Ansari said he had sent a detailed letter of resignation to Peoples Democratic Party leader and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. The former legislator said he will address a press conference soon.

I hereby announce my resignation from @jkpdp as the party has failed the people of J&K on all fronts. I don’t want to be a part of the lies and deception being perpetuated by the party. Hv sent a detailed letter of resignation to @MehboobaMufti. Will soon interact with the media — Abid Hussain Ansari (@abid_h_ansari) December 8, 2018

Ansari’s nephew Imran Ansari had spoken out against Mufti in July, a month after the Bharatiya Janata Party pulled out of the coalition government and Governor’s Rule was imposed in the state. Imran Ansari subsequently quit the party and joined the Peoples Conference, a third front. He had also claimed that 14 other Peoples Democratic Party legislators were ready to resign.

On Thursday, former Jammu and Kashmir Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu had quit the party, saying the decision had been “coming for a while now”. In his resignation letter, Drabu said he had wanted to resign from the Cabinet “nearly two years ago”, but Mufti had not allowed it then.