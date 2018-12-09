A youth on Saturday slapped Union minister Ramdas Athawale in Ambernath town of Maharashtra’s Thane district during a Republic Party of India (Athawale) function, PTI reported. Party workers caught hold of the man, identified as Pravin Gosavi, and beat him up before handing him over to the police.

Gosavi was injured in the incident and taken to a nearby hospital. Police said he will be arrested later and will be produced in court, the Hindustan Times reported.

The incident took place when Athawale, the minister of state for social justice and empowerment, was leaving the stage after completing his speech. Athawale alleged that the security arrangements at the event were not adequate.

“I am a popular leader, this might have been done at the behest of someone angry over something,” he told reporters on Sunday. “I will meet the chief minister [Devendra Fadnavis] over this incident. It should be investigated.”

Party leader Bhagwan Bhalerao said a bandh will be called on Sunday in Ambernath, Ulhasnagar and Kalyan areas of Thane district. “We have demanded that the police take strict action against the person,” Bhalerao told the Hindustan Times.

