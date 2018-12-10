Indian share markets on Monday lost major ground after exit polls on Friday predicted mixed results for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Assembly elections held in recent weeks. The markets were also dragged down by global cues, as Asian markets declined over concerns of slowing growth and tensions between the United States and China, reported Reuters.

At 10.30 am, the BSE Sensex was trading 598.15 points lower at 35,075.10 and the Nifty 50 was down 181.35 points at 10,512.35.

Four stocks – Indian Oil Corporation, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services and IndusInd Bank – gained on the Nifty 50, while the losses were led by Reliance Industries, UltraTech Cement, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Power Grid Corporation and Yes Bank. Two stocks rose on the Sensex – IndusInd Bank and TCS.

The rupee was trading at 71.40 against the United States dollar at 10.30 am, compared to its close of 70.82 on Friday.

The exit polls have predicted a close contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and a win for the Congress in Rajasthan. The results of the Assembly elections will be declared on Tuesday.