Rashtriya Lok Samta Party President Upendra Kushwaha on Monday said he would not attend a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance in New Delhi, ANI reported. Union minister and BJP leader Narendra Singh Tomar had invited Kushwaha to the meeting, according to The Indian Express.

The RLSP leader’s statement intensified speculation that he may quit the Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition a day before Parliament convenes for Winter Session. “Kushwaha is likely to announce his parting of ways with the BJP today,” an unidentified party leader told PTI. “He will also quit as a Union minister.”

The Rashtriya Lok Samta Party’s alliance with the saffron party and the Janata Dal (United) in Bihar turned sour last month after a disagreement over seat-sharing arrangements for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Kushwaha had earlier given the alliance time till of November 30 to increase his party’s share of seats. On December 3, he dared the government to sack him.

Kushwaha, who was expected to announce his split from the NDA on December 6, has criticised the Centre and state government for their alleged failure to improve Bihar’s education system.