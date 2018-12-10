Top leaders of several Opposition parties on Monday met in Delhi as part of attempts to form a grand alliance to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2019. The meeting, held at Parliament House Annexe in Delhi, was coordinated by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

The meeting comes on the eve of the Winter Session of Parliament. It also comes a day before votes will be counted for the recently concluded elections in five states – Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Telangana.

Senior leaders, including former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda, Congress President Rahul Gandhi with Sonia Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, attended the meeting. Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief MK Stalin, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury also attended the meeting.

However, the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party skipped the meeting.

Besides discussing the strategy to forge Opposition unity, the parties also are expected to discuss their strategy to corner the central government in Parliament during the Winter Session on matters like Rafale jet deal and farmers’ agitation, among others, PTI reported.