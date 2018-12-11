Madhya Pradesh elections: Counting under way, close contest between BJP and Congress
Most exit polls predicted that there would be a tight race between the BJP and the Congress in Madhya Pradesh.
Counting of votes for all 230 constituencies in Madhya Pradesh will start at 8 am on Tuesday. The state recorded a high voter turnout of 74.6% on polling on November 28.
The Bharatiya Janata Party has been in power in the state for three terms. The Madhya Pradesh results will be crucial since it is the state with the most seats going to polls in this round and will be viewed as a litmus test ahead of the 2019 General Elections.
In the 2013 Assembly elections, the BJP won 165 seats, while the Congress managed to secure only 58 seats and the Bahujan Samaj Party four seats.
Live updates
9.25 am: In Sihora, BJP candidate and sitting MLA Nandni Maravi is leading against Congress’ Khiladi Singh Aarmo, according to the Election Commission of India.
9.15 am: BJP candidate Rajyavardhan Singh is leading in Narsinghgarh constituency with a margin of 57 votes, according to the Election Commission. In 2013, the Congress had won the seat.
9.13 am: The Madhya Pradesh Police on Monday arrested three people for allegedly attacking a postman and stealing 256 postal ballot papers in Bhind district, NDTV reports. Police said all the stolen material has been recovered.
9.01 am: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh says he is confident that his party will form government in Madhya Pradesh. “It is too early. Anything can be said only after 12 pm,” Singh tells ANI. “Leads of only postal ballots have come till now...We have favourable situation in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh also.”
Digvijaya Singh’s son Jaivardhan Singh is contesting from family’s bastion Raghogarh against the BJP’s Bhupendra Singh Raghuvanshi.
8.35 am: Incumbent Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is leading in his home turf of Budhni, NDTV reports. According to News18, the BJP is leading in 21 seats, while the Congress and its alliance is leading in 12 seats.
8.20 am: The Congress and its alliance has gained a narrow lead in five out of 230 seats, NDTV reports. The BJP is leading in four seats. A party needs 116 seats to form a government.
8.05 am: The counting of votes begins for the 230-seat Madhya Pradesh Assembly.
8.00 am: Congress Madhya Pradesh unit chief Kamal Nath on Monday expressed confidence that the party will win more than 140 seats. “We will win more than 140 seats. Wait till tomorrow; everything will be clear by then,” he told ANI.
7.15 am: Bhopal City Superintendent of Police says dedicated teams have been deployed to ensure full security. “Diversion points put on roads outside centres. There’s a 3-tier security system. Any device that can help communication isn’t allowed inside,” he adds.
7.05 am: Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer VL Kantha Rao says 15,000 employees have been drafted for the counting process. Around 1,200 closed circuit television cameras have been installed at 51 centres across the state, says Rao.