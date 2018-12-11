Food delivery company Zomato on Monday said it will introduce “tamper-proof tapes” to guard against the tampering of food on its way to customers. The statement came hours after a Twitter user posted a video of a Zomato delivery person purportedly eating some of the food ordered while in transit, resealing it and putting it back into the delivery bag.

Zomato said it takes such reports “extremely seriously” and is investigating “possible causes internally”. However, the company called it an “unusual and rare case” if it was an authentic video.

The company’s statement said further: “Unfortunately, this also highlights a real possibility for tampering with the food, on the way to delivery from a restaurant. We take this very seriously and will soon introduce tamper proof tapes, and other precautionary measures to ensure we safeguard against this.”

Zomato also said it would educate its delivery fleet to “highlight or escalate any such deviations to us”.