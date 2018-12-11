The BSE Sensex declined over 500 points within minutes of opening on Tuesday, the day after Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel resigned from his post. The Nifty 50 fell nearly 150 points.

Both indices recovered some ground an hour later. At 10.45 am, the Sensex was down 316.95 points at 34,642.77, and the Nifty 50 was down 88.65 points at 10,399.80. The rupee slid below the 72 mark, and was down over 90 paise, at 72.22 against the United States dollar.

Patel cited personal reasons while announcing his resignation on Monday. He became the first RBI governor since 1990 to step down from the post before his term ends, BloombergQuint reported. Patel’s tenure was slated to end in September 2019. His resignation came days before the RBI’s crucial meeting on December 14.

Patel’s resignation was the culmination of a series of events that were seen as an ongoing spat between the central bank and the government. It had started in October, when Patel’s deputy, Viral Acharya, had said that governments that do not respect a central bank’s independence sooner or later incur the wrath of financial markets.