Soon after the results for the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh were announced, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday said her party will support the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, and if need be in Rajasthan as well, ANI reported.

The Congress emerged the single largest party in the state, winning 114 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party, which had ruled the state for 15 years, won 109 seats. The half-way mark in the state is 116. The Bahujan Samaj has won two seats, the Samajwadi Party one and Independents have four seats.

“Even though we don’t agree with many of Congress’ policies, we have agreed to support them in Madhya Pradesh, and if need be in Rajasthan,” Mayawati said at a press conference.

In Rajasthan, the the Congress finished just two short of the majority mark, at 99, in the swing state, with the BJP winning 73 seats.

Mayawati said the principle position of Bahujan Samaj Party is to oppose the communal “anti-people and anti-Dalit” forces. “The people of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan were so fed up with the wrong policies of the BJP government. So with a heavy heart they have decided to vote for the Congress,” she said.