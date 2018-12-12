The domestic markets rose for the second straight session on Wednesday in the morning trade, a day after former bureaucrat Shaktikanta Das was appointed the new governor of the Reserve Bank of India. Das took charge on Wednesday morning.

At 12.10 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 35,527 points, surging 377 points. The Sensex opened at 35,377 points – over 120 points more than Tuesday’s closing of 35,150. Meanwhile, the National Stock Exchange Nifty was trading at 10,663 points at 12.10 pm, up 115 points. The bourse opened at 10,591, rising 40 points more than Tuesday’s close. The markers had opened on a bad note on Tuesday in morning trade, a day after Urjit Patel had resigned as the RBI governor.

However, the rupee fell 32 paise to 72.17 against a dollar in morning trade, after opening weak at 72.10. On Tuesday, the rupee had slid to a one-month low of 72.46 per dollar in the morning trade, before closing at 71.85.

Hero Motorcorp, Tata Motors and Yes Bank were the top gainers on both Sensex and Nifty 50. The stocks of Infosys was performing badly on Sensex in the morning session, while Dr Reddy Labs was the biggest loser on Nifty 50.