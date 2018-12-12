Former Army chief General JJ Singh on Wednesday quit the Shiromani Akali Dal citing personal reasons, The Tribune reported. In a letter addressed to the party’s chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, the retired Army official said his resignation was effective immediately.

“I wish to inform you with a heavy heart that I have resigned from the Shiromani Akali Dal and from the position of president of Shiromani Akali Dal (ex-servicemen wing) with immediate effect due to personal reasons,” the retired Army general said.

Singh, who has earlier been the governor of Arunachal Pradesh, also told the party chief that he is “unhappy with the actions of the leadership” in the last few years, The Indian Express reported. “Today, I feel disillusioned particularly with what I have seen and experienced in Punjab since 2016,” JJ Singh said. “My mission to serve the people will not be affected by this decision.”

He had joined the party just before the 2017 elections in Punjab and had unsuccessfully contested the polls against Congress leader and state Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in Patiala.

Unidentified officials said the retired Army general is keeping his political options open.