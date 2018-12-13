The University of Ghana has taken down a statue of Mahatma Gandhi on its campus after professors accused Gandhi of being racist, campus-based Radio Univers reported on Wednesday. It is unclear when the statue was pulled down.

The move comes more than two years after academics and students first protested against the statue. In September 2016, the university’s professors launched a petition accusing Gandhi of supporting the caste system and quoted passages written by the freedom fighter in which he says Indians are “infinitely superior” to black Africans. A month later, university decided to remove the statue, which was unveiled in June 2016 by then President Pranab Mukherjee.

The workers who removed the statue said they had “received an order from above” and could not say why it was taken down.

The “Gandhi Must Fall” movement was spearheaded by Akosua Adomako Ampofo, a former director of the Institute of African Studies. In 2013, a similar row had erupted in Johannesburg, where protestors rebuked Gandhi for his alleged racist remarks about black people, according to The Guardian.