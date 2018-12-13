The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a notice to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on a petition alleging that he did not disclose the details of two criminal cases against him in his 2014 election affidavit, reported NDTV. The petitioner sought Fadnavis’s disqualification from the state Assembly.

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph sought Fadnavis’s response on lawyer Satish Ukey’s appeal against a Bombay High Court order dismissing his plea, PTI reported.