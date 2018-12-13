Devendra Fadnavis gets SC notice for allegedly not declaring criminal case details in poll affidavit
The Supreme Court was hearing a petition filed by a lawyer who sought the chief minister’s disqualification from the state Assembly.
The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a notice to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on a petition alleging that he did not disclose the details of two criminal cases against him in his 2014 election affidavit, reported NDTV. The petitioner sought Fadnavis’s disqualification from the state Assembly.
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph sought Fadnavis’s response on lawyer Satish Ukey’s appeal against a Bombay High Court order dismissing his plea, PTI reported.