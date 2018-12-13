The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed a suo motu order of the Meghalaya High Court directing commercial airlines to begin flight operations from the Umroi airport near Shillong to metro cities, reports PTI.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi stayed the High Court’s order hearing senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing IndiGo airlines, who said the airport at Umroi lacked infrastructure and hence flight operations cannot be commenced immediately.

The division bench of the High Court had on December 7 directed the the Director General of Civil Aviation, Secretary of Ministry of Civil Aviation and chairperson of Airports Authority of India to hold a meeting within a week on making the airport operational, reported Live Law.

Rohtagi told the Supreme Court bench that it was an “extraordinary case”. “It relates to a suo motu order passed by the Meghalaya High Court that the airlines and the civil aviation authorities must give a date to start the commercial services,” he said. “There is no petition. No papers. The airport is not ready. The aircraft cannot land, no slot, no fire fighting.”

“It is not a taxi service, that you run it from here to there,” said Rohatgi, according to CNBC TV18. Rohatgi said the High Court had passed the order without hearing the airlines and the next date of hearing was fixed for Friday, DNA reported.