All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday termed as unacceptable a statement by a Meghalaya High Court judge that India should have declared itself a Hindu nation after Partition. Owaisi said the judiciary and government should take note of the judge’s comments.

On Monday, Justice SR Sen of the Meghalaya High Court had urged the Centre to bring in a legislation to allow citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhist, Parsis, Christians, Khasis, Jaintias and Garos who come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan without any documents. Pointing out that Pakistan had declared itself an Islamic country soon after Partition, the judge said India should have made itself a Hindu country since the countries were divided based on religion. “I make it clear that nobody should try to make India as another Islamic country, otherwise it will be a doomsday for India and the world,” the judge had said in an order.

Owaisi said that the judge’s statement was an attempt to spread hatred. “The judgment is not acceptable to the Majlis Party,” the AIMIM chief said at a party event early on Thursday, according to Bangalore Mirror. “I want to tell Justice Sen that your judgement is wrong. You have taken the oath on the Constitution of India. You cannot give such a judgment. India cannot become an Islamic country. India will remain a plural, secular country.”

The judge had said that only the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi will stop India from become an Islamic country. “I am confident that only this government under Shri Narendra Modiji will understand the gravity, and will do the needful as requested above,” he had said.

Responding to this, Owaisi advised the judge “not to beg Modi”.