Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Thursday warned the forces against feigning disability to get benefits or to avoid duty, PTI reported. He made the statement in Pune while addressing a gathering of soldiers and officers who were disabled while serving in the Army. Rawat also told personnel that the Army should not be looked at as a job providing organisation.

The Army chief assured the “truly disabled soldiers” of the Army’s support. “But I am warning those who feign disability to earn extra money, will soon face action from the Army headquarters that they will not like. [This type of] disability cannot become a reason to avoid operational duty at the cost of lives of officers who continue to perform the duty till the last breath,” The Indian Express quoted him as saying.

Rawat said: “Some officers and jawans who cannot withstand stress and say they are disabled on account of high blood pressure, diabetes and hypertension should be ashamed of themselves looking at the inspiring performances of the differently-abled persons on the stage today.” He was referring to disabled personnel who participated in a song and dance performance at the event.

Rawat announced that a database of disabled soldiers across the country that was being set up during the “Year of the disabled soldier in the line of duty” is nearing completion.