VK Sasikala, former general secretary of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, was on Thursday interrogated by Income Tax Department officials in connection with searches held at former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s home. Sasikala was Jayalalithaa’s former aide.

Questioning will continue on Friday, The News Minute reported. The tax department had searched Jayalalithaa’s home in Poes Garden, Chennai, in 2017 in connection with a disproportionate assets case. Sasikala will also be questioned by Enforcement Directorate officials in connection with alleged Foreign Exchange Regulation Act violations.

Besides this, the panel investigating Jayalalithaa’s death has also sought permission to question her. The commission was set up in August 2017 to investigate the circumstances surrounding Jayalalithaa’s death on December 5, 2016 and the treatment that was provided to her in the weeks leading upto it. In October, it was granted a four-month extension. The panel is expected to submit it is report on February 24.

Sasikala is currently lodged in a Bengaluru prison after being convicted in a disproportionate assets case in 2017.