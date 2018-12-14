The Centre on Friday extended the tenure of Intelligence Bureau chief Rajiv Jain and Research Analysis Wing secretary AK Dhasmana by six months.

Jain’s tenure was scheduled to end on December 30 and Dhasmana’s on December 29. Jain is a recipient of the President’s Police Medal and has served in various departments of Intelligence Bureau, including the Kashmir Desk, PTI reported.

Jain was advisor to KC Pant, the earlier Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government’s interlocutor on Kashmir. Pant oversaw negotiations with several separatist leaders, including Shabbir Shah.

Dhasmana is a 1981-batch officer from the Madhya Pradesh cadre, the news agency reported. He has been a part of the Research and Analysis Wing for 23 years and has had a stint with the Pakistan desk.

The Appointments Committee also approved the Cabinet’s decision to revise NITI Aayog advisor Anil Shrivastava’s designation. He will now be the government think tank’s principal advisor. Shrivastava is a 1985-batch Madhya Pradesh cadre Indian Administrative Services officer.