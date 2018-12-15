The Karnataka Police arrested two persons in connection with the death of 11 people who ate religious offerings at a temple in Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka, ANI reported on Saturday.

District minister in-charge Puttaranga Shetty confirmed the development and said that authorities will take action against those responsible. “The police are investigating the case and have already arrested two persons,” he said.

More than 90 people reportedly fell ill after eating the offerings served at the Sulvadi Kichchugutti Maramma temple in Hanur taluk. An unidentified official earlier said that the offerings, rice that purportedly got mixed with some toxic substance, was distributed during a foundation stone laying ceremony.

District Health Officer KH Prasad had told Scroll.in that they were taken to a primary health centre after showing symptoms of food poisoning like vomiting and diarrhoea. Prasad said samples of the offering have been sent to a laboratory for testing.

Shetty visited one hospital where the patients are undergoing treatment and said that they were all spread out across government and private hospitals in Mysuru. They are being treated for vomiting, diarrhoea and respiratory distress.

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had expressed shock over the incident and asked medical authorities to provide the required treatment to those affected. The state government had also announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of each of the deceased.