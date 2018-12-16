A Pakistani court on Saturday acquitted two prime suspects accused of killing Indian Sarabjit Singh in 2013 in a Lahore jail, citing lack of evidence against them, Dawn reported. The suspects, Amir Tanba and Mudasir Munir, were also prisoners in the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore where Singh was lodged.

Singh was convicted in Pakistan of terrorism and spying in 1991 for a series of blasts in Lahore and Faisalabad the previous year. However, he had maintained that he was only a farmer who had mistakenly strayed across the border. Singh’s execution had been postponed a number of times by the government of Pakistan. He died in May 2013 after being attacked by fellow inmates at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail.

The Lahore Police had registered a case against Tanba and Munir for planned murder under the Pakistan Penal Code based on the complaint of the then Kot Lakhpat jail Superintendent Waqar Sumra.

The Lahore Sessions court on Saturday directed authorities to release the two suspects from custody after all witnesses in the case turned hostile. “Not a single witness testified in the court against both the suspects,” an unidentified court official said, according to PTI. “The court acquitted them for lack of evidence against them.”